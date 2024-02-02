Heck of a Morning: Reaction to Dustin Poirier being back in for UFC 299, wild day in MMA

Dustin Poirier said he was out of UFC 299, and a little less than five hours later, he was back in to face Benoit Saint Denis in the co-main event of the UFC’s return to Miami. The former interim champion kicked off one of the weirdest stretches in the MMA space, one that will be remembered for quite some time.

On a special edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to a wild day in MMA, Poirier vs. Saint-Denis being a go, and more. Additionally, listener questions about all things MMA are answered, including the response from UFC CEO Dana White on Thursday, some of the weird reactions on social media, Saturday’s UFC Vegas 85 event, UFC 300, and much more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, watch the video of today’s show above, or audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.