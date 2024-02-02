UFC Vegas 85 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 85 weigh-ins, all 26 fighters on Saturday’s card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday. MMA Fighting will have live video of the proceedings, courtesy of Ag. Fight.

In the main event, Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov can weigh no more than 186 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title middleweight fight.

The UFC Vegas 85 official weigh-ins are at 12 p.m. ET.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Renato Moicano vs. Drew Dober

Randy Brown vs. Muslim Salikhov

Viviane Araujo vs. Natalia Silva

Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Makhmud Muradov

Gilbert Urbina vs. Charlie Radtke

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Molly McCann vs. Diana Belbita

Azat Maksum vs. Charles Johnson

Themba Gorimbo vs. Pete Rodriguez

Jeong Yeong Lee vs. Blake Bilder

Luana Carolina vs. Julija Stoliarenko

Landon Quinones vs. Marquel Mederos

Thomas Peterson vs. Jamal Pogues