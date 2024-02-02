UFC Vegas 85 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 85 weigh-ins, all 26 fighters on Saturday’s card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday. MMA Fighting will have live video of the proceedings, courtesy of Ag. Fight.
In the main event, Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov can weigh no more than 186 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title middleweight fight.
The UFC Vegas 85 official weigh-ins are at 12 p.m. ET.
Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)
Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov
Randy Brown vs. Muslim Salikhov
Viviane Araujo vs. Natalia Silva
Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Makhmud Muradov
Gilbert Urbina vs. Charlie Radtke
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)
Molly McCann vs. Diana Belbita
Azat Maksum vs. Charles Johnson
Themba Gorimbo vs. Pete Rodriguez
Jeong Yeong Lee vs. Blake Bilder
Luana Carolina vs. Julija Stoliarenko
Landon Quinones vs. Marquel Mederos
