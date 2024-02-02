Morning Report: Johnny Eblen reveals insight from Dustin Poirier in ‘horse s***’ UFC 299 negotiations

The Dustin Poirier UFC 299 saga took the MMA world by storm yesterday.

One of the most anticipated fights on the immediate calendar was on then off and then on again all within roughly five hours. It all started with Poirier tweeting that his Benoit Saint Denis lightweight co-main event next month was off without explanation before it reportedly was never official to begin with.

UFC CEO Dana White went on to share text messages from a conversation with Saint Denis agreeing to fight in response to everything. All while taking shots at MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz for sharing a video interview of Saint Denis’ coach saying the fight was announced before he or Saint Denis knew it was happening. Ultimately, things worked out for Poirier as he apologized for a “misunderstanding” shortly after, stating he “jumped the gun.” Throughout the day, Poirier also spoke with his American Top Team teammate and the Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen.

“They’re trying to generate interest and generate likes and clicks,” Eblen told Shakiel Mahjouri on why UFC announced the fight prematurely. “I think that was not a good move on them because I know Dustin pretty well, and I actually spoke with him about it today. They just didn’t come to terms, man. The things that Dustin laid out for them that they need to provide for this fight they were not willing to do it.”

The undefeated 14-0 Eblen has fought nearly all of his career in Bellator and added how he never had a negotiation period with UFC ahead of the recent PFL acquisition. With five fights left on his current deal and an upcoming bout against Impa Kasanganay later this month, it will be interesting to see how any possible future talks would go between both parties.

Since reaching his status as a perennial Top 5 lightweight, Poirier has been clear about only taking fights that get him excited while still maintaining pursuit of championship goals. At this stage, he’s done just about everything except capture the elusive undisputed UFC lightweight title.

“Dustin’s in the position where he’s like, ‘Motherf*****, if you want me to fight, you gotta do this, this, and this for me. If you’re not gonna do this, this, and this for me, I’m not gonna fight.’ It’s not like he needs to fight, man. He doesn’t need to fight ever again. He makes really good money, he’s doing well for himself, he’s one of the best lightweights to ever do it. One of the best fighters to ever do it. I’m a huge fan of his fight style and the way he fights.

“I just think it’s kind of horse s*** because I know how much money the UFC makes and they could make that fight happen but they’re choosing not to because they’re being stingy in a way. The fact that no contract was signed and they were willing to f****** announce it is f****** beyond me, man. That’s never happened to me. Not even a verbal agreement, Dustin said.

“Dustin said, ‘Yeah, that sounds good, but like, we gotta get this deal worked out,’” he continued. “That’s not a verbal agreement. A verbal agreement’s like, ‘Hey, if you do this, this, and this, I’m in,’ and they’re like, ‘Okay, we’ll do this, this, and this.’ Okay, cool, I’ll fight him. Then you do the contract and you sign the contract. There wasn’t even a verbal agreement on his end. It’s kind of crazy to me that they were willing to even promote it to this degree and then let it backfire like this.”

MORNING MUSIC

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Violence.

Jonathan Haggerty training with Joanna Jedrzejczyk at Lamai Muay Thai Camp in Koh Samui.



“Johnny Violence” has a nice ring to it.#ONEChampionship pic.twitter.com/xdFCumyBbZ — Nicolas Atkin (@nicatkinONE) February 1, 2024

Next?

Waiting to see who is ready to have me fight. @PFLMMA @BellatorMMA or @rizin_PR ready to jump back in it to get in title contention — Juan Archuleta (@jarchmma) February 1, 2024

PSYCHE!

My fights off but still working pic.twitter.com/DRG61CJySA — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 1, 2024

Sorry folks, I jumped the gun, I couldn't get a hold of my manager for a few days. I just spoke with him and Hunter. Misunderstanding on my part. Fight is on! See you March 9th Miami!!! pic.twitter.com/oPriv0dMQq — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 1, 2024

Speedo time.

Headed to Mexico…looking for a tight, light blue Speedo, anyone know where I can get one? — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) February 1, 2024

Hell yeah.

Very happy for DP @DustinPoirier getting the bag he deserves! — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) February 1, 2024

Cover girl.

Closer to the goal.

Action.

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Vitor Petrino (10-0) vs. Tyson Pedro (10-4); UFC Vegas 87, March 2

FINAL THOUGHTS

Happy Friday, gang. Wild, wild times as always. Enjoy the weekend and stay safe. Thanks for reading!

