UFC 298 medical suspensions: Nine fighters potentially out 180 days

Nine fighters received potentially lengthy medical suspensions in the aftermath of UFC 298, including middleweight co-headliners Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa, according to information released Monday by the California State Athletic Commission to MMA Fighting.
Whittaker defeated Costa via unanimous decision in a back-and-forth battle in Saturday’s co-main event. Whittaker (hand) and Costa (right foot, left leg) both sustained potential injuries in the bout and are now suspended 180 days or until cleared by a physician.
In addition to the two co-headliners, seven other fighters received similar 180-day medical suspensions for potential injuries sustained during the event: Henry Cejudo (left forearm), Mackenzie Dern (left leg), Marcos Rogerio de Lima (right foot), Carlos Vera (shoulder), Zhang Mingyang (right hand), Danny Barlow (left forearm), and Josh Quinlan (CT scan). All seven fighters are eligible to return to action earlier if cleared by a physician.
UFC 298 took place Feb. 17 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. Ilia Topuria captured the UFC featherweight title with a spectacular second-round knockout of Alexander Volkanovski in the night’s main event, which aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
A complete list of UFC 298’s medical suspensions can be seen below.
- Robert Whittaker: Suspended 180 days no contest, 180 days no contact unless cleared by physician for possible fracture to hand; suspended 60 days no contest, 60 days no contact unless cleared by physician for laceration (right eye, foot); 45-day mandatory suspension, 30-day no contact for hard bout (no exception)
- Paulo Costa: Suspended 180 days no contest, 180 days no contact unless cleared by physician for possible fracture to right foot, left leg; suspended 60 days no contest, 60 days no contact unless cleared by physician for laceration; 45-day mandatory suspension, 30-day no contact for hard bout (no exception)
- Henry Cejudo: Suspended 180 days no contest, 180 days no contact unless cleared by physician for possible fracture to left forearm
- Mackenzie Dern: Suspended 180 days no contest, 180 days no contact unless cleared by physician for possible fracture to left leg, CT scan; 45-day mandatory suspension, 30-day no contact for hard bout (no exception)
- Marcos Rogerio de Lima: Suspended 180 days no contest, 180 days no contact unless cleared by physician for possible fracture to right foot
- Carlos Vera: Suspended 180 days no contest, 180 days no contact unless cleared by physician for possible fracture to shoulder
- Zhang Mingyang: Suspended 180 days no contest, 180 days no contact unless cleared by physician for possible fracture to right hand
- Danny Barlow: Suspended 180 days no contest, 180 days no contact unless cleared by physician for possible fracture to left forearm; 45-day mandatory suspension, 30-day no contact for hard bout (no exception)
- Josh Quinlan: Suspended 180 days no contest, 180 days no contact unless cleared by physician (CT scan); 45-day mandatory suspension, 30-day no contact for TKO (no exception)
- Alexander Volkanovski: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exceptions due to KO
- Amanda Lemos: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exceptions due to hard bout
- Junior Tafa: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exceptions due to TKO
- Brendson Ribeiro: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exceptions due to KO
- Oban Elliott: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exceptions due to hard bout
- Val Woodburn: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exceptions due to hard bout
- Ilia Topuria: 7-day mandatory rest
- Ian Machado Garry: 7-day mandatory rest
- Geoff Neal: 7-day mandatory rest
- Merab Dvalishvili: 7-day mandatory rest
- Anthony Hernandez: 7-day mandatory rest
- Roman Kopylov: 7-day mandatory rest
- Rinya Nakamura: 7-day mandatory rest
- Miranda Maverick: 7-day mandatory rest
- Andrea Lee: 7-day mandatory rest
