UFC 298 medical suspensions: Nine fighters potentially out 180 days

Nine fighters received potentially lengthy medical suspensions in the aftermath of UFC 298, including middleweight co-headliners Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa, according to information released Monday by the California State Athletic Commission to MMA Fighting.

Whittaker defeated Costa via unanimous decision in a back-and-forth battle in Saturday’s co-main event. Whittaker (hand) and Costa (right foot, left leg) both sustained potential injuries in the bout and are now suspended 180 days or until cleared by a physician.

In addition to the two co-headliners, seven other fighters received similar 180-day medical suspensions for potential injuries sustained during the event: Henry Cejudo (left forearm), Mackenzie Dern (left leg), Marcos Rogerio de Lima (right foot), Carlos Vera (shoulder), Zhang Mingyang (right hand), Danny Barlow (left forearm), and Josh Quinlan (CT scan). All seven fighters are eligible to return to action earlier if cleared by a physician.

UFC 298 took place Feb. 17 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. Ilia Topuria captured the UFC featherweight title with a spectacular second-round knockout of Alexander Volkanovski in the night’s main event, which aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

A complete list of UFC 298’s medical suspensions can be seen below.