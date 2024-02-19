UFC Mexico City fighters warned about different drug testing protocols, zero tolerance for some substances

The fighters competing at UFC Mexico City on Saturday were given a warning from the promotion about drug testing protocols under Mexico’s Federación de Artes Marciales Mixtas, which oversees MMA in the country.

The UFC’s own anti-doping policy remains in place, but the fighters will also be subjected to a separate set of rules from the Mexican MMA commission. Under those rules, fighters will be subjected to a zero-tolerance policy on some substances, which means the presence of the drugs — at any level — would be considered a failure.

The reminder focused on a number of drugs that are banned in-competition, which typically means weigh-in day and fight day, but it added athletes can’t just discontinue use on those two particular days. Instead, the UFC warned fighters they must have “zero presence of these medications in your system on weigh-in day and fight day.”

The UFC also provided suggested cutoff dates for fighters to discontinue use for any of these particular substances.

Stimulants:

Ritalin: Discontinue use 7 days before weigh-ins

Adderall: Discontinue use 7 days before weigh-ins

Solriamfetol: Discontinue use 7 days before weigh-ins

Modafinil: Discontinue use 7 days before weigh-ins

Pseudoephedrine: Discontinue use 7 days before weigh-ins

Concerta: Discontinue use 7 days before weigh-ins

Vyvanse: Discontinue use 12 days before weigh-ins

Narcotics:

Morphine: Discontinue use 7 days before weigh-ins

Oxycontin: Discontinue use 7 days before weigh-ins

Fentanyl: Discontinue use 7 days before weigh-ins

Methadone/Suboxone: Discontinue use 7 days before weigh-ins

Buprenorphine: Discontinue use 7 days before weigh-ins

Tramadol: Discontinue use 7 days before weigh-ins

Glucocorticoids:

Hydrocortisone: Discontinue use 3 days before weigh-ins

Dexamethasone: Discontinue use 5 days before weigh-ins

Betamethasone: Discontinue use 5 days before weigh-ins

Methylprednisolone: Discontinue use 5 days before weigh-ins

Prednisone: Discontinue use 10 days before weigh-ins

Prednisolone: Discontinue use 10 days before weigh-ins

Triamcinolone Acetonide: Discontinue use 60 days before weigh-ins

The UFC also reminded fighters that the promotion does not advocate the use of any illegal recreational drugs, but some of those drugs are also under a zero tolerance policy and prohibited at any level on weigh-in day or fight day.

The promotion has previously warned its athletes about commission protocols prior to traveling, most recently advising them about the California State Athletic Commission’s protocols on marijuana testing and weight-cutting prior to UFC 298. However, the reminder is the first time specific substances and clearing times have been provided to fighters.

The UFC implemented its own drug policy earlier this year after a contentious breakup with U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, which managed its drug testing program from 2015-2023.

UFC Mexico City takes place Saturday night from Arena CDMX with the card airing live in the United States via ESPN. Brandon Moreno clashes with Brandon Royval in the five-round main event with Yair Rodriguez vs. Brian Ortega 2 serving as the co-main event.