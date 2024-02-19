Alex Pereira doesn’t rule out three-week turnaround to headline both UFC 300 and UFC 301

Alex Pereira doesn’t want to leave Brazilian fans hanging.

“Poatan” was expected to headline UFC 301 in Rio de Janeiro versus Jamahal Hill, but the promotion ultimately decided to schedule the light heavyweight title bout for the main event of UFC 300 on April 13. Pereira, however, is open to competing on both cards.

Pereira hinted in January that he was focused on breaking Ronda Rousey’s record of shortest championship turnaround, and competing on May 4 in Brazil would mean a 21-day break after his title defense in Las Vegas. Rousey currently owns the record after two title defenses in 56 days, beating Sara McMann and Miesha Tate.

“Since I was already talking to the UFC about UFC Brazil and it’s something that was already kind of agreed but didn’t happen, there’s this possibility,” Pereira said on his Youtube channel about fighting at UFC 301. “The UFC likes to see me fighting. I think that would be a good idea if all goes right. If I win and I’m not injured, I would ask for that. But one step at a time. The focus now is to win and defend this belt.”

Pereira said “it doesn’t change much” to go from UFC 301 to UFC 300 other than having three weeks less to prepare, but headlining a historic pay-per-view isn’t something he would turn down.

“It was good for me, to be honest,” Pereira said. “I’m happy with this fight. It’s a special edition [of the UFC] where those on it will always be remembered. UFC 300 will be special and everybody knows that. It’s going to be good for me.”

Hill won the 205-pound title with a decision victory over Pereira’s friend Glover Teixeira in Brazil, but hasn’t fought since due to an injury. “Poatan” then claimed the vacant title with a knockout over Jiri Prochazka.

“I’m happy with this match-up with Jamahal Hill,” Pereira said. “It’s going to be a tough fight, but I’m confident, I’m training well to be this confident.”