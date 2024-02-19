 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Sean O’Malley, Ian Machado Garry, Merab Dvalishvili, and Oban Elliott

By Ariel Helwani
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: Recapping the events of the weekend with UFC 298 and more.

2 p.m.: UFC 298 winner Ian Machado Garry breaks down his win over Geoff Neal and what’s next.

2:30 p.m.: UFC bantamweight Merab Dvalishvili talks his win over Henry Cejudo at UFC 298 and his upcoming title shot.

3 p.m.: UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley reacts to UFC 298 and previews his title defense against MChito Vera at UFC 299.

3:30 p.m.: UFC 298 winner Oban Elliott returns to the show to talk about his octagon debut and what’s next.

4 p.m.: Parlay boys pick best bets for UFC Mexico City, PFL vs. Bellator and more.

