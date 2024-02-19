The MMA Hour with Sean O’Malley, Ian Machado Garry, Merab Dvalishvili, and Oban Elliott

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: Recapping the events of the weekend with UFC 298 and more.

2 p.m.: UFC 298 winner Ian Machado Garry breaks down his win over Geoff Neal and what’s next.

2:30 p.m.: UFC bantamweight Merab Dvalishvili talks his win over Henry Cejudo at UFC 298 and his upcoming title shot.

3 p.m.: UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley reacts to UFC 298 and previews his title defense against MChito Vera at UFC 299.

3:30 p.m.: UFC 298 winner Oban Elliott returns to the show to talk about his octagon debut and what’s next.

4 p.m.: Parlay boys pick best bets for UFC Mexico City, PFL vs. Bellator and more.

