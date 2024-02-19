On To the Next One: What’s next for Ilia Topuria, Alexander Volkanovski after UFC 298?

Following the UFC 298 main event in which Ilia Topuria brutally knocked out Alexander Volkanovski to become the new featherweight champion, where do both guys go from here?

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee attempt to answer that question from a matchmaking perspective on an all-new edition of On To the Next One. Future matchups will also be discussed for Robert Whittaker following his crazy co-main event win over Paulo Costa, Ian Machado Garry after his split decision win over Geoff Neal, and fellow main card winners Merab Dvalishvili, Anthony Hernandez, and more,

