WWE star CM Punk has no regrets on UFC run: ‘I would be kicking myself to this day if I said no’

By Mike Heck
UFC Fight Night: Ige v Griffin Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Even though current WWE star CM Punk was unable to pick up a victory inside of the octagon during his short fighting career, he has no regrets giving it a go.

Punk was in attendance for Saturday’s UFC 298 event at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. Speaking with UFC broadcast partner Sportsnet following the pay-per-view card, Punk was asked about returning to the world of pro-wrestling after a headline-making exit from WWE several years ago.

“You never say never [in the wrestling business],” Punk said. “Who thought I would’ve ever fought in the UFC? I was afforded an opportunity by Lorenzo [Fertitta] and Dana [White], and I would be kicking myself to this day if I said no.

“I’m not a guy who lives with regret. I will seize opportunities whether people believe I deserve the opportunities or not. I work hard for my dreams, and I will always chase them.

“I think a lot of clouds parted, and time heals all wounds, so when it came back to wrestling, it was the right time.”

The 45-year-old Punk, whose real name is Phil Brooks, had two UFC bouts. He was stopped by Mickey Gall at UFC 203 in September 2016, and he later dropped a unanimous decision to Mike Jackson a little less than two years later at UFC 225; the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation overturned the result to a no-contest after Jackson tested positive for marijuana.

