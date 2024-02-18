UFC 298 post-fight show: Reaction to Ilia Topuria’s nasty knockout win, UFC 300 main event announcement

Ilia Topuria talked a big game heading into his UFC 298 main event fight against Alexander Volkanovski, and he sure backed it up with a sensational knockout to become the brand new UFC featherweight champion.

What is the ceiling on the 27-year-old featherweight title holder?

Following Saturday’s pay-per-view event, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaun Al-Shatti, Jed Meshew, and José Youngs react to Topuria’s crowning moment, discuss where he goes from here, and what comes next for Volkanovski after his second straight knockout loss.

Additionally, they’ll discuss Robert Whittaker’s hard fought victory over Paulo Costa in the co-main event, takeaways from main card wins from Ian Machado Garry, Merab Dvalishvili, Anthony Hernandez, plus a reaction from Dana White’s UFC 300 main event announcement of Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill.

Watch the UFC 298 post-fight show above, or an audio-only version of the show can also be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever else you get your pods.