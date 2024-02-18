 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 298 post-fight bonuses: Amanda Lemos vs. Mackenzie Dern wins Fight of the Night

By Steven Marrocco
/ new
UFC 298: Lemos v Dern Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Mackenzie Dern’s gutsy effort against Amanda Lemos likely helped both strawweights take home an additional $50,000.

Lemos captured a unanimous decision over Dern, a short-notice replacement for Tatiana Suarez, with three scores of 29-28. The action-packed fight was awarded “Fight of the Night” honors by the UFC after Saturday’s event at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

Dern battled back after a brutal series of punches nearly put her away in the second round. In the third and final frame, she continued to push the action and threaten submissions as Lemos was forced to defend.

Three other fighters captured “Performance of the Night” honors for highlight-reel finishes.

UFC 298’s main card aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view after prelims on ESPN+.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting