UFC 298 post-fight bonuses: Amanda Lemos vs. Mackenzie Dern wins Fight of the Night

Mackenzie Dern’s gutsy effort against Amanda Lemos likely helped both strawweights take home an additional $50,000.

Lemos captured a unanimous decision over Dern, a short-notice replacement for Tatiana Suarez, with three scores of 29-28. The action-packed fight was awarded “Fight of the Night” honors by the UFC after Saturday’s event at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

Dern battled back after a brutal series of punches nearly put her away in the second round. In the third and final frame, she continued to push the action and threaten submissions as Lemos was forced to defend.

Three other fighters captured “Performance of the Night” honors for highlight-reel finishes.

Ilia Topuria: The newly minted featherweight champ earned his third performance bonus in four appearances with a second-round knockout of Alexander Volkanovski.

Zhang Mingyang: The Chinese fighter notched a first-round knockout of Brendson Ribeiro in his first appearance after a blistering knockout win on Road to UFC.

Anthony Hernandez: The veteran middleweight notched another big submission win, tapping out Roman Kopylov to open up the UFC 298 pay-per-view main card.

UFC 298’s main card aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view after prelims on ESPN+.