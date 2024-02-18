UFC 300 main card revealed with six fights, capped off by Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill

The UFC 300 main card is finally official.

Following months of announcements and speculation about which fights would end up on the pay-per-view portion of the historic event, the UFC revealed the six bouts that will take place on the main card on April 13 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

It’s not usual for the UFC to feature six fights on the main card, especially with the final three bouts all having five rounds but that’s exactly what will happen in April.

The main event will see Alex Pereira defend his light heavyweight title against former champion Jamahal Hill in a fight that UFC CEO Dana White announced just after UFC 298 ended.

The co-main event will feature the strawweight title going up for grabs as reigning champion Zhang Weili takes on Yan Xiaonan.

The third fight with five rounds will be the “BMF” title bout as Justin Gaethje faces former featherweight champion Max Holloway in a highly anticipated matchup.

A new No. 1 contender will be determined at lightweight when former champion Charles Oliveira meets Armen Tsarukyan with the winner expected to move on and challenge champion Islam Makhachev later this year.

Another former light heavyweight champion will also appear on the card as Jiri Prochazka looks to bounce back from a loss in his last outing when he meets Aleksandr Rakic on April 13.

Finally, the opening bout on the main card will feature ex-bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling in his featherweight debut against perennial contender Calvin Kattar.

Those six fights make up the UFC 300 main card, although White did say that the promotion is still working on one more bout for the card but he didn’t mention if that could potentially shake up the bout order. The rest of the preliminary lineup will be confirmed at a later date but White previously said that the bantamweight fight between Cody Garbrandt and Deiveson Figueiredo would serve as the first fight of the night.

Here’s the UFC 300 main card as it stands:

MAIN EVENT: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill

CO-MAIN EVENT: Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan

Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway

Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandr Rakic

Aljamain Sterling vs. Calvin Kattar