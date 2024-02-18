UFC 300: Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill headlines April 13 pay-per-view

The UFC 300 headliner sweepstakes is over: Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill are the winners.

UFC CEO Dana White (finally) announced the April 13 pay-per-view headliner after months of speculation, rumors, and even betting odds released on the matchup that would crown the blockbuster pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Pereira will make the first defense of the light heavyweight title he claimed this past November at UFC 295 by facing off with Hill, who never lost the vacant title he won at the start of 2023.

Hill captured the light heavyweight title at UFC 283 with a dominant win over Glover Teixeira. But he was forced to relinquish the title when he suffered an Achilles heel injury and watched as Pereira and ex-champ Jiri Prochazka – who also relinquished the belt due to injury – fought for the vacant belt at UFC 295.

Earlier this week, White teased an announcement for the UFC 300 event for the post-fight press conference. Instead, he shot his own promo and made official the fight everyone has eagerly awaited.

With the UFC 300 headliner confirmed, the full fight card for the April 13 event includes:

Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill

Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan

Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway

Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Kayla Harrison vs. Holly Holm

Aljamain Sterling vs. Calvin Kattar

Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Cody Garbrandt vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green

Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes

Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez