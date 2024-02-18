 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Volk came back wayyy too fast‘: Fighters react to Ilia Topuria’s UFC 298 knockout of Alexander Volkanovski

By Steven Marrocco
UFC 298: Volkanovski v Topuria Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Ilia Topuria is the new featherweight champion of the UFC after starching Alexander Volkanovski with a right hook at UFC 298.

Topuria did everything he said he was going to do as the young lion going against the veteran Volkanovski. It didn’t take him one round as predicted, but with his knockout at 3:32 of the second round, the emphatic result left no doubt of his dominance at 145 pounds.

Here’s what fighters had to say about Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria.

