‘Volk came back wayyy too fast‘: Fighters react to Ilia Topuria’s UFC 298 knockout of Alexander Volkanovski

Ilia Topuria is the new featherweight champion of the UFC after starching Alexander Volkanovski with a right hook at UFC 298.
Topuria did everything he said he was going to do as the young lion going against the veteran Volkanovski. It didn’t take him one round as predicted, but with his knockout at 3:32 of the second round, the emphatic result left no doubt of his dominance at 145 pounds.
Here’s what fighters had to say about Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria.
Not taking anything away from Ilia. But Volk came back wayyy too fast— Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) February 18, 2024
Alex is undeniably one of the greatest champion in the FW division. Keep your head up and come back strong!— Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) February 18, 2024
Congrats to new champ Topuria, well done биджо !
Now that’s MMA, that’s a fight congrats to both— Rampage Jackson (@Rampage4real) February 18, 2024
A new king on the throne! Congrats to Ilia, Merab, and the country of Georgia and Spain! #UFC298— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 18, 2024
My congratulations to the new champion. I’m coming for you and taking that belt from you #ufc298— Movsar Evloev (@MovsarUFC) February 18, 2024
Illia fought a great calculated fight— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 18, 2024
Amazing.. He did it!!— PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) February 18, 2024
Wow El Matador#UFC298— Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) February 18, 2024
Wow Topouria’s power is something else!! He hits so hard— Funky (@Benaskren) February 18, 2024
Holy shit. #UFC298— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) February 18, 2024
Damn!!! I told y’all he’s the real deal @Topuriailia #UFC298— KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) February 18, 2024
WOW TOPURIA— GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) February 18, 2024
Holy %&ken right hand @ 145lb #UFC298— Damien Brown (@beatdown155) February 18, 2024
Volk was looking great just got caught backing up to the fence. Amazing timing and power by Topuria
Hard to watch as an Aussie, Volks the man
Whatever you do, don’t blame the KO loss to Islam as a reason for main event result. Topuria power is real and that right hand was available from the beginning with Volk pulling back in that manner. Much to discuss tomorrow on @AnikFlorianPod #UFC298— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) February 18, 2024
Congratulations to the new FW Champion @Topuriailia #ufc298— Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) February 18, 2024
Loading comments...