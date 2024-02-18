‘Volk came back wayyy too fast‘: Fighters react to Ilia Topuria’s UFC 298 knockout of Alexander Volkanovski

Ilia Topuria is the new featherweight champion of the UFC after starching Alexander Volkanovski with a right hook at UFC 298.

Topuria did everything he said he was going to do as the young lion going against the veteran Volkanovski. It didn’t take him one round as predicted, but with his knockout at 3:32 of the second round, the emphatic result left no doubt of his dominance at 145 pounds.

Here’s what fighters had to say about Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria.

Not taking anything away from Ilia. But Volk came back wayyy too fast — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) February 18, 2024

Alex is undeniably one of the greatest champion in the FW division. Keep your head up and come back strong!



Congrats to new champ Topuria, well done биджо ! — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) February 18, 2024

Now that’s MMA, that’s a fight congrats to both — Rampage Jackson (@Rampage4real) February 18, 2024

A new king on the throne! Congrats to Ilia, Merab, and the country of Georgia and Spain! #UFC298 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 18, 2024

My congratulations to the new champion. I’m coming for you and taking that belt from you #ufc298 — Movsar Evloev (@MovsarUFC) February 18, 2024

Illia fought a great calculated fight — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 18, 2024

Amazing.. He did it!! — PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) February 18, 2024

Wow El Matador#UFC298 — Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) February 18, 2024

Wow Topouria’s power is something else!! He hits so hard — Funky (@Benaskren) February 18, 2024

WOW TOPURIA — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) February 18, 2024

Holy %&ken right hand @ 145lb #UFC298



Volk was looking great just got caught backing up to the fence. Amazing timing and power by Topuria



Hard to watch as an Aussie, Volks the man — Damien Brown (@beatdown155) February 18, 2024

Whatever you do, don’t blame the KO loss to Islam as a reason for main event result. Topuria power is real and that right hand was available from the beginning with Volk pulling back in that manner. Much to discuss tomorrow on @AnikFlorianPod #UFC298 — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) February 18, 2024