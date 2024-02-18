‘Judges got that one right‘: Fighters react to Robert Whittaker’s UFC 298 win over Paulo Costa

Former UFC middleweight champ Robert Whittaker denied Paulo Costa a ticket to a title shot at UFC 298.
The ex-champ outpointed Costa via unanimous decision, earning scorecards of 29-28 twice and 30-27 by out-striking the Brazilian over three rounds.
Whittaker’s performance was nearly derailed by a high kick Costa landed at the end of the first round. But he gamely fought his way back and showed he’s still a contender at 185 pounds.
Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC 298 co-main event between Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa on Saturday at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.
Congrats! Ya siiiiiickkkkk c*unt @robwhittakermma #ufc298— BONY (@JonnyBones) February 18, 2024
Judges got that one right! Congrats to both men! What a fight! #UFC298— Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) February 18, 2024
Whittaker— Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) February 18, 2024
High-level, IQ fighter
Congrats champ @robwhittakermma
Whittaker won that shits crazy how good costa cardio is for carrying all that muscle— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 18, 2024
I thought those cards made a lot of sense. #UFC298— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 18, 2024
Listening to people who don’t know mma try to tell me decisions are crazy concerns me… what do you guys see ? Rob won that for sure— Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) February 18, 2024
I think it’s a draw #UFC298— Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) February 18, 2024
Surely Whittaker takes that #UFC298— Damien Brown (@beatdown155) February 18, 2024
Great fight from Robbo. His grit matched with his skills is a hard combination to deal with. #UFC298— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) February 18, 2024
Fight of the night so far— C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) February 18, 2024
What an incredible fight!!!— Ode' ⭕️sbourne (@OdeOsbourne) February 18, 2024
#UFC298
Leaning towards Whitaker for the dec 29-28. #UFC298— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) February 18, 2024
That’s a classic fight these guys squared up for 15 minutes #UFC298— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 18, 2024
