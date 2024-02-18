 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Judges got that one right‘: Fighters react to Robert Whittaker’s UFC 298 win over Paulo Costa

By Steven Marrocco
/ new

Former UFC middleweight champ Robert Whittaker denied Paulo Costa a ticket to a title shot at UFC 298.

The ex-champ outpointed Costa via unanimous decision, earning scorecards of 29-28 twice and 30-27 by out-striking the Brazilian over three rounds.

Whittaker’s performance was nearly derailed by a high kick Costa landed at the end of the first round. But he gamely fought his way back and showed he’s still a contender at 185 pounds.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC 298 co-main event between Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa on Saturday at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting