‘Judges got that one right‘: Fighters react to Robert Whittaker’s UFC 298 win over Paulo Costa

Former UFC middleweight champ Robert Whittaker denied Paulo Costa a ticket to a title shot at UFC 298.

The ex-champ outpointed Costa via unanimous decision, earning scorecards of 29-28 twice and 30-27 by out-striking the Brazilian over three rounds.

Whittaker’s performance was nearly derailed by a high kick Costa landed at the end of the first round. But he gamely fought his way back and showed he’s still a contender at 185 pounds.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC 298 co-main event between Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa on Saturday at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

Judges got that one right! Congrats to both men! What a fight! #UFC298 — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) February 18, 2024

Whittaker

High-level, IQ fighter

Congrats champ @robwhittakermma — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) February 18, 2024

Whittaker won that shits crazy how good costa cardio is for carrying all that muscle — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 18, 2024

I thought those cards made a lot of sense. #UFC298 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 18, 2024

Listening to people who don’t know mma try to tell me decisions are crazy concerns me… what do you guys see ? Rob won that for sure — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) February 18, 2024

I think it’s a draw #UFC298 — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) February 18, 2024

Surely Whittaker takes that #UFC298 — Damien Brown (@beatdown155) February 18, 2024

Great fight from Robbo. His grit matched with his skills is a hard combination to deal with. #UFC298 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) February 18, 2024

Fight of the night so far — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) February 18, 2024

Leaning towards Whitaker for the dec 29-28. #UFC298 — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) February 18, 2024