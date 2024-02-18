UFC 299 full card announced: Sean O’Malley meets ‘Chito’ Vera in grudge match

UFC 299 is locked and loaded.
The full lineup for the March 9 pay-per-view in Miami was announced during Saturday’s UFC 298 broadcast, with Sean O’Malley’s bantamweight title defense against longtime rival Marlon “Chito” Vera closing out the show. In the co-main event, perennial lightweight contender Dustin Poirier takes on the fast-rising Benoit Saint Denis.
Also on the main card, Kevin Holland welcomes former Bellator star Michael “Venom” Page to the octagon in a welterweight bout, one-time welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns faces knockout artist Jack Della Maddalena, and former bantamweight champion Petr Yan takes on Song Yadong.
The stacked card also features a number of ranked contenders on the prelims, including Curtis Blaydes, Jailton Almeida, Katlyn Cerminara (formerly Chookagian), Maycee Barber, Mateusz Gamrot, and Rafael dos Anjos among other standouts.
See the finalized UFC 299 lineup below.
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET)
Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera
Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denis
Michael Page vs. Kevin Holland
Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena
Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong
Preliminary Card (ESPN and ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET) and Early Preliminaries (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)
Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida
Katlyn Cerminara vs. Maycee Barber
Mateusz Gamrot vs. Rafael dos Anjos
Pedro Munhoz vs. Kyler Phillips
Michel Pereira vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
Robelis Despaigne vs. Josh Parisian
