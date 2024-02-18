UFC 299 full card announced: Sean O’Malley meets ‘Chito’ Vera in grudge match

UFC 299 is locked and loaded.

The full lineup for the March 9 pay-per-view in Miami was announced during Saturday’s UFC 298 broadcast, with Sean O’Malley’s bantamweight title defense against longtime rival Marlon “Chito” Vera closing out the show. In the co-main event, perennial lightweight contender Dustin Poirier takes on the fast-rising Benoit Saint Denis.

Also on the main card, Kevin Holland welcomes former Bellator star Michael “Venom” Page to the octagon in a welterweight bout, one-time welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns faces knockout artist Jack Della Maddalena, and former bantamweight champion Petr Yan takes on Song Yadong.

The stacked card also features a number of ranked contenders on the prelims, including Curtis Blaydes, Jailton Almeida, Katlyn Cerminara (formerly Chookagian), Maycee Barber, Mateusz Gamrot, and Rafael dos Anjos among other standouts.

See the finalized UFC 299 lineup below.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera

Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denis

Michael Page vs. Kevin Holland

Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena

Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong

Preliminary Card (ESPN and ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET) and Early Preliminaries (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida

Katlyn Cerminara vs. Maycee Barber

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Rafael dos Anjos

Pedro Munhoz vs. Kyler Phillips

Michel Pereira vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Robelis Despaigne vs. Josh Parisian

CJ Vergara vs. Assu Almabayev

Joanne Wood vs. Maryna Moroz