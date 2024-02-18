Wanderlei Silva announced for 2024 UFC Hall of Fame

Wanderlei Silva’s history of violence will be chronicled forever in the UFC Hall of Fame.

During Saturday’s UFC 298 broadcast, Silva was announced as the latest inductee to the hall’s Pioneer Wing. “The Axe Murderer” will officially be inducted into the Hall of Fame this summer during International Fight Week.

Silva is the second name to be confirmed as a 2024 inductee, following former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar. Edgar joins the hall’s Modern Wing.

Over the course of a 51-fight career that began back in 1996, Silva earned a reputation as one of MMA’s most intimidating figures and one of its most lethal finishers. Of his 35 wins, 27 came by way of knockout. He also amassed an incredible 20-fight unbeaten streak during his run with the legendary PRIDE organization.

It was in Japan that Silva’s fame skyrocketed as he scored unforgettable knockouts of Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, Kazushi Sakuraba, and Shungo Oyama, among others. He competed for the UFC light heavyweight title early in his career and though he saw mixed results in his second run with the promotion, finishes of Brian Stann, Cung Le, and Keith Jardine, and an all-time classic brawl with Chuck Liddell assured his place as an all-time great.

Silva last competed in 2018, wrapping up his career with a 35-14-1 (1 NC) record. He joins such luminaries as Royce Gracie, Randy Couture, and Sakuraba in the Pioneer Wing.

