Watch Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa full fight video highlights from the co-main event of UFC 298, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria took place Feb. 17 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker (25-7) faced off against one-time title challenger Paulo Costa (14-3) in the night’s co-headliner. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Catch the video highlights below.

BACK AND BETTER THAN EVER ‍ @RobWhittakerMMA takes home the UD in our #UFC298 co-main event! pic.twitter.com/S41tTqNWQv

Round 1: Both men out in orthodox and Costa charges across the cage immediately. He’s putting Whittaker under pressure right away, but Whittaker lands a pair of calf kicks and a jab that settles the action.

Costa goes high with a lead head kick that Whittaker just blocks. That was fast. And he checks a low kick. Then Costa lands a left hook as Whittaker comes in. Another high kick from Costa, this from the rear leg. Whittaker got a hand up but that’s still a lot of mass.

Exchange in the middle and Whittaker lands another calf kick. Costa lands his own. Costa lands the jab. Whittaker returns two. Costa checks a low kick but he’s got a welt already.

Nice right hand from Whittaker as he catches Costa in between. And another. Then a left from Costa. Costa has a ton of power. Whittaker blitzes but no joy. But then he snaps Costa’s head with a counter shot. And chops the leg again. And Costa’s lead leg is swelling up. And Whittaker is holding the center now and backing Costa up.

Another chopping low kick and Whittaker has a path here. Mixing the hands and kicks well and the jab gets home. Costa biting on feints now. Costa trying to back Whittaker up and he gets the jab going.

Whittaker lands a NASTY right hand that Costa eats but he’s backing up now. Whittaker landing in combination as Costa is throwing one at a time. Whittaker also clearly has an edge in speed. But Costa gets inside and rips two hooks to the body. And a jab. Whittaker fires a combo back up top. Lot of action here and both men equal to it this far but Costa breating.

OH MY GOD! WHEEL KICK FROM COSTA AND WHITTAKER IS HURT!!!! HE’S STUMBLING AROUND AND COSTA IS ON HIM BUT THERE’S NO TIME AND THE ROUND ENDS! A FEW MORE SECONDS AND THAT MIGHT HAVE BEEN OVER!!!

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Costa.

Round 2: Whittaker looks like he has his legs back underneath him and he’s out bouncing and with the jab right away. Costa still looking for big shots and Whittaker content to just tough him now. Costa goes up top again and Whittaker barely gets a hand up. Those are coming fast.

Costa lands a jab but Whittaker pushes him back. And Whittaker goes for his patented 1-2 head kick combo. It lands but Costa eats it and sticks his tongue out at Whittaker. Whittaker back to chopping wood with the calf kicks. Costa getting his jab to land at will now.

Mean 1-2 from Costa and Whittaker is bleeding out the nose. Costa comes in and a thumb in the eye stops the action.

Whittaker takes a brief break but we’re back to the action. Whittaker should’ve taken some time there, especially as Costa has been going up top to that side.

Whittaker with a combo that lands but I’m not sure he can hurt Costa. Costa’s just eating shots and ripping counters and Whittaker is bleeding a lot now. He’s landing more though. And he chops that leg again. Costa’s leg is a balloon but he seems to have decided to simply not care about it.

Costa slowing some. Whittaker keeping constant volume and combinations. Costa lands his own low kick and a check left hook. They are hitting the crap out of each other in there. Costa lands the jab again. He needs a lot of that. Head kick gets blocked again.

Whittaker with his blitz combo but comes up short. Costa backing Whittaker up now with a minute left. Whittaker seeing the space pretty well right now though and lands a good 1-2 during an exchange. Whittaker chopping wood to end the round.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Whittaker, 19-19 overall.

Round 3: Round 3 will decide it. Whittaker looks to be fresher but Costa looked rejuvenated in his corner. And Costa lands two rights to start as Whittaker chops the leg.

Exchanges where neither man lands clean. Low kick from Whittaker. That’s forever now. Costa lands one of his own. Right hand lands from Whittaker at the end of an exchange. Costa lands a low kick of his own. Whittaker taking those well though.

Costa getting Whittaker backing up now though and he lands a good knee in the clinch. Whittaker slowing down a little and it’s allowing Costa to build. Whittaker’s leg showing damage now but he lands a pair of hooks.

Costa looking for clinches now and Whittaker tags and moves away. Costa calling for a toe-to-toe battle but Whittaker will not oblige. He’s backing Whittaker up though and chopping at the leg. He’s looking good as Whittaker is slowing.

Body kick blocked. Whittaker tries to back him up but can’t. Lands a jab though. Low kick. Good jab from Costa. He’s got Whittaker moving backwards. Good combo from Whittaker. Costa jabs. These are the exchanges. Not a lot of difference between these two.

Costa gets Whittaker to the cage and tries the wheel kick but misses. Whittaker pushes off and lands a right hand. Low kicks from both.

1 minutes to go and anybody’s round. Lefts from both. Costa bleeding now. Low kick from Whittaker gets a reaction from Costa, finally. Costa advancing though. Left from Whittaker. Costa can’t find the mark anymore and this round is slipping away. Whittaker moving and single leg attempt but breaks and combos and Whittaker is just going to edge this one out.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Whittaker, 29-28 Whittaker overall.

Robert Whittaker def. Paulo Costa via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27).