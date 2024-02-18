Watch Ilia Topuria vs. Alexander Volkanovski full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC 298, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria took place Feb. 17 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (26-4) put his belt on the line against undefeated contender Ilia Topuria (15-0) in the night’s main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Round 1: Both men out in orthodox to start and Ilia takes the center early. Ilia with a high guard as Volk test the waters with a few kicks early, to all areas. Inside leg kick lands, and a body kick. The crowd is chanting “Volk” as they feel it out.

Topuria lands a glacing right as Volk circles. Volk with three kicks, one to each level, off the lead leg. He’s kicking a ton to start. Topuria blocking them all, cutting the cage and looking to explode. Volk lands a body kick. He is circling into the right hand of Topuria though.

Topuria lands a couple strong calf kicks that get Volk moving. Topuria tapping with his own kicks. Topuria picking his shots and cutting the cage. Nice right hand over the top from Topuria. And he lands another low kick that gets Volk to switch stances. Leg is already showing bruising.

Volk really being cautious in there. Almost nothing but kicks as he keeps long distance. Topuria feinting some and it’s getting reactions. Topuria comes in with a combination and it lands and gets Volk’s attention.

Volk really patient, perhaps too patient. No big counters, not leading much. He’s switching stances and going for that body kick a lot and Topuria barely misses a big right. Now Volk comes with a few low kicks.

Volk moving well now and he clinches as Topuria leaps in. Volk lands some good knees in there before the break. Topuria now missing wide as Volk has moving outside of the right hand.

Competitive round but...

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Volkanovski.

Round 2: Very competitive round but Volk may have figured something out down the stretch. Let’s see if Topuria can adjust.

Volk flashing the jab early and often this round. Good right from Topuria. And a combo that’s short but Volk is off on an angle. Volk is not letting Topuria corner him and Topuria is looking for big shots, not simple ones.

But a big left hook lands! That gets Volk’s attention but a clinch and Volk knees and they break. In space, Volk getting the jab going. He’s outworking Topuria at the moment, just staying busy while Topuria waits for big shots. He lands one, but eats like five jabs.

Low kick from Topuria. He needs a lot of those. He needs a range weapon or Volk’s jab will feast. It is doing so thus far this round.

Collision and nothing clean either side. Volk

s angles are making this hard on Topuria. Topuria tries to draw him in but misses the kill shot. Volk landed the jabs. Volk just touching him up and this is not how Topuria wins. Volk’s jab is coming in clean

OH MY GOD!!!! TOPURIA CLOBBERED HIM!!!!! HE CAME CHARGING IN AND VOLK FIRED BACK AND TOPURIA SLEPT HIM!!! VOLKANOVSKI IS STILL OUT COLD. MY GOODNESS WE HAVE A NEW CHAMPION!!!!

Ilia Topuria def. Alexander Volkanovski via KO (punches) — 3:32, Round 2.