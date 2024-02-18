UFC 298 salaries: Ilia Topuria, Alexander Volkanovski among 13 fighters who cash 6-figure purses

Former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski led the disclosed payroll for UFC 298, cashing a $750,000 purse for his main event bout against Ilia Topuria on Saturday.

Volkanovski suffered a devastating second-round knockout loss to Topuria to end his lengthy featherweight reign in UFC 298’s headliner. For his handiwork, new champ Topuria earned a flat $350,000 purse with no win bonus. Volkanovski also cashed a flat fee and would not have earned a win bonus had he emerged victorious.

The California State Athletic Commission released the event’s salary report on Saturday in the aftermath of UFC 298, which took place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

Volkanovski and Topuria were among 13 total fighters who cashed six-figure purses at UFC 298, joining the likes of Robert Whittaker ($400,000), Paulo Costa ($250,000), Merab Dvalishvili ($210,000), Mackenzie Dern ($200,000), Marcos Rogerio de Lima ($200,000), Henry Cejudo ($150,000), Amanda Lemos ($160,000), Miranda Maverick ($150,000), Anthony Hernandez ($122,000), Ian Garry ($110,000), and Geoff Neal ($108,000).

A complete list of the UFC 298 salaries can be seen below. As always, these figures do not represent a fighter’s total earnings, as certain sponsorship incomes, pay-per-view earnings or discretionary bonuses are not publicly disclosed.