UFC 298 live blog: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria

This is the UFC 298 live blog for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria, the featherweight title fight on Saturday in Anaheim, Calif.

One of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world today, Volkanovski is on the precipice of rarefied air, historically. Should he successfully defend his belt against Topuria this weekend, Volkanovski will have six title defenses, putting him among the all-time greats in UFC history. But standing in his way is a hungry challenger and the specter of a knockout loss his most recent time out, in his second failed attempt to claim the lightweight title.

Perhaps the most confident fighter since Conor McGregor, Topuria enters his first title shot with an air of certainty. For months he has claimed he’ll make short work of Volkanovski and usher in the new era of featherweight. On Saturday, he gets that chance against by far the most talented opponent of his life.

Check out the UFC 298 featherweight title fight live blog below.