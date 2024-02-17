‘UFC is rigged smh‘: Fighters react to Ian Machado Garry’s UFC 298 win over Geoff Neal

Ian Machado Garry’s 0 has yet to go after a workmanlike win over Geoff Neal at UFC 298.

Garry’s performance didn’t inspire the crowd at Honda Center, but it inspired two of three judges to award him the fight via 30-27 scores, while one dissented 29-28 for Neal.

Here’s what fighters had to say about Ian Machado Garry vs. Geoff Neal at UFC 298.

That was the most absurd shit ever witnessed what fucking fights were they watching ufc is rigged smh ‍♂️ — U R I A H H A L L (@UriahHallMMA) February 18, 2024

Fuck it I’ll fight Ian right b4 his next fight to make sure he doesn’t rob another real fighter — Rampage Jackson (@Rampage4real) February 18, 2024

Covington is a good call out, will be interesting to see if Colby accepts. https://t.co/H9OWacVeFC — Funky (@Benaskren) February 18, 2024

Every round was super close, cards are gonna be all over the place. I think Neal won 29-28. Feels weird that Rogan is so sure of a Garry win — Funky (@Benaskren) February 18, 2024

Close fight but felt right guy won in Garry. Landed a bit cleaner on the feet and with more weapons. Parlay is still live for those following on @AnikFlorianPod . Volk win would seal it. Feel free to hedge with Topuria. GL everyone. Excited for tomorrow’s pod with @Jon_Anik — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) February 18, 2024

Am i crazy to think neal clearly won that?? #UFC298 — Joe Joe Giannetti (@Giannettimma) February 18, 2024

I thought Neal won it. That was close though. #UFC298 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) February 18, 2024

Felt Iike Neal lost this fight more than Garry won it. Frustrating to watch. #UFC298 — Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) February 18, 2024

He a run he a track-star lmfao nah but respect a full check is better than Half — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 18, 2024

Gary fought extremely well. Mel had a hard time closing the gap. Great fight — Randy Brown (@TouchNgo_) February 18, 2024

29-28 Neal in a close fight. #UFC298 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 18, 2024