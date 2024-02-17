‘Nothing but a shot at gold next‘: Fighters react to Merab Dvalishvili’s UFC 298 win over Henry Cejudo

Merab Dvalishvili delivered the star-making performance against Henry Cejudo at UFC 298.

After some trouble early, Dvalishvili took over against the former two-division champ and scored unanimous 29-28 scorecards.

Dvalishvili’s dominance was impossible to ignore, and his colleagues gave him his flowers after the UFC 298 win.

Here’s how pros reacted to Merab Dvalishvili vs. Henry Cejudo on the UFC 298 pay-per-view card Saturday in Anaheim, Calif.

If Merab doesn’t get a title shot after this WE RIOT. — Funky (@Benaskren) February 18, 2024

Merab represented the Mexican so well lfg — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 18, 2024

Merab’s cardio wins the decision. He has an insane pace! #UFC298 — Aiemann Zahabi (@Aiemannzahabi) February 18, 2024

Merab is one talented fighter ! Can’t wait to see more ! — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 18, 2024

Definitely athletic and tough. Very skilled . https://t.co/tKcceV49DS — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) February 18, 2024

Mma grappling is completely different than wrestling or grappling… Merab is a prove #ufc298 — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) February 18, 2024

Merab conditioning is a weapon yet again, awesome performance. Should be a pretty clear 29-28 for The Machine. #UFC298 — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) February 18, 2024

Nothing but a shot at gold next!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) February 18, 2024

2-1 Merab. Great fight!

What’s next for Merab ?!?!?!

TITLE SHOT!!!!!!



#UFC298 — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) February 18, 2024