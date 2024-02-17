UFC 298 live blog: Anthony Hernandez vs. Roman Kopylov

This is the UFC 298 live blog for Anthony Hernandez vs. Roman Kopylov, the main card opener on Saturday in Anaheim.

Currently riding a four-fight winning streak, Hernandez finally cracked the UFC’s middleweight top 15 with TKO finish of Edmen Shahbazyan this past May. Still only 30 years old, “Fluffy” believes that now is the time he can start moving up the rankings and make a run at 185-pound gold, but first he has to keep his win streak going against the hard-punching Kopylov.

An action fighter to his bones, Kopylov had a tough start to his UFC career, dropping his first two bouts inside the octagon. It’s been smooth sailing since then though, with Kopylov stringing together four straight wins, all by devastating knockout. If the 32-year-old Russian can do the same to Hernandez, he just might have a number next to his name the next time he steps into the cage.

