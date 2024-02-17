UFC 298 video: Zhang Mingyang starches Brendson Ribeiro for 17th career finish

Road to UFC vet Zhang Mingyang continues to keep judges out of mix, adding another finish to his resume with a first-round starching of Brendson Ribeiro at UFC 298.

Mingyang expertly countered Ribeiro with a straight right and left hook to pick up a knockout win on Saturday’s preliminary card at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

The finish can be seen below.

ZHANG MINGYANG RIGHT HAND LEFT HOOK KNOCKS OUT RIBEIRO EARLY #UFC298 pic.twitter.com/2Vlu97VZPU — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 18, 2024

Ribeiro showed himself willing to exchange hard punches early with Mingyang, who stalked forward looking for striking opportunities. Early on, the Brazilian had some success, cracking his opponent with a left hand.

Mingyang complained of an eye poke after one feisty exchange, and it appeared he may be compromised as Ribeiro surged forward. Instead, he landed a massive combination of punches that sent Ribeiro to the canvas, and a few well-placed hammerfists finished the job at 1:41 of the first round.

In 23 professional fights, Mingyang has seen scorecards just once. Saturday’s win also upped his current streak of finishes to 10, including his brutal upset knockout of George Tokkos at Road to UFC.