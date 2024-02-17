UFC 298 live blog: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Henry Cejudo

This is the UFC 298 live blog for Merab Dvalishvili vs. Henry Cejudo, the main card bantamweight fight on Saturday in Anaheim.

Arguably the best bantamweight in the world today, Dvalishvili is riding an astonishing nine-fight winning streak, including back-to-back wins over former UFC champions. Nevertheless, Dvalishvili still has not earned a crack at 135-pound gold, but with champion Sean O’Malley set to defend his belt next month, Dvalishvili hopes that a win over Cejudo will finally get him his day in court.

One of the most accomplished combat sports athletes in recent history, Cejudo is a former Olympic gold medalist in wrestling, and one of only nine people to win titles in two UFC weight classes. After a brief retirement, Cejudo returned to the octagon in May, when he came up just short against Dvalishvili’s teammate, then-champion Aljamain Sterling. Cejudo hopes to get another crack at the title with a win tonight, and has promised retirement if he loses.

Check out the UFC 298 main card bantamweight fight live blog below.