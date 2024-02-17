UFC 298 video: Danny Barlow brutalizes Josh Quinlan with knockout flurry

Danny Barlow’s left hand lived up to the hype.

The recent Contender Series welterweight signing was victorious in his UFC debut as he unleashed a flurry of strikes early in the third round to put away opponent Josh Quinlan.

Watch the finish below.

Danny Barlow teed off on Josh Quinlan for the late finish #UFC298



Barlow’s fight-ending sequence was started by a left hand—appropriate given his nickname, “LeftHand2God”—to the side of Quinlan’s head that sent Quinlan crashing to the mat. More hard strikes followed and Quinlan was flopping around the octagon, showing just enough defense to prevent referee Jason Herzog from calling the fight.

However, Barlow didn’t let up, and though Quinlan was able to get back to his feet, it was clear that Barlow had done enough damage to earn the stoppage, which officially came at 1:18 into Round 3.

In his post-fight interview, Barlow told commentator Joe Rogan that he believes he broke his left hand in the first round.

That’s now eight wins in eight pro bouts for the undefeated Barlow, with five coming by way of knockout.

Quinlan has now lost back-to-back fights after losing a decision to Trey Waters last April. His UFC record sits at 1-2.