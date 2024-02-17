UFC 298 live blog: Geoff Neal vs. Ian Machado Garry

This is the UFC 298 live blog for Geoff Neal vs. Ian Machado Garry, the feature welterweight fight on Saturday in Anaheim.

A staple of the UFC’s welterweight division since 2018, Neal has faced some of the best fighters in the weight class and held his own, more than earning his place in the division’s top 10. Coming off a brutal loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov a year ago, Neal once again now finds himself trying to hold his position against a young, hungry up-and-comer.

In a weight class full of exciting prospects, Garry is one of the most electric. Still only 26 years old, the undefeated Irishman has been a force since signing with UFC in 2021. Now firmly entrenched as one of the best up-and-coming talents in the division, Garry looks to announce himself as a legitimate title threat with a win over Neal.

Check out the UFC 298 featured welterweight fight live blog below.