UFC 298 live blog: Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa

This is the UFC 298 live blog for Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa, the middleweight co-main event fight on Saturday in Anaheim, Calif.

A former middleweight champion, Whittaker has been a mainstay of the 185-pound title picture for the last several years, but now finds himself in unfamiliar territory: Well away from a title shot. After coming up short twice against Israel Adesanya, Whittaker was also run over by now-champion Dricus du Plessis last summer. A win over Costa would be the first step towards getting him back towards a title shot.

Related Get Latest UFC 298 Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

A staple of the UFC middleweight division for half a decade, the last few years of Costa’s career have been defined more by his inactivity than the in-cage performances. Heading into this fight off an 18-month layoff, Costa will need to overcome any ring rust if he hopes to get a win and back in the title picture.

Check out the UFC 298 co-main event live blog below.