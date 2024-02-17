Watch Ian Machado Garry vs. Geoff Neal full fight video highlights from the main card of UFC 298, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria took place Feb. 17 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. Welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry (14-0) collided against hard-hitting veteran Geoff Neal (15-6) on the night’s main card. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Catch the video highlights below.

For more on Garry vs. Neal, check out the live blog by MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew.

Round 1: Neal out in southpaw, Garry in orthodox. And Garry takes the center to start as Neal circles around, Neal lands a good leg kick.

Feeling out to start and Garry lands a good teep to the knee. Neal now the one advancing but he’s not cutting the cage off. Lands a low kick. Garry jabs. Both men throwing single shots and moving a lot. Finding a rhythm.

Garry lands a good left to the body. Neal lands a low kick and Garry counters with a right hand. Neal cornering Garry but misses and he’s out. And Garry starts opening up with offense. short combos with knees and two get blocked.

Neal comes in with 3 punches and the final left hand rocks Garry’s head back. Neal moves right into a clinch along the cage. Neal has the underhook and they’re fighting it out for position here. The crowd is chanting for Neal as Garry tries to clear but Neal’s head is sticking him to the fence.

Garry spins the position but Neal works it back again. Neal lands a few short shots in here. Hard fighting but not a ton of offense either way. But Neal lands one as Garry breaks.

Garry ups his volume immediately, tagging the body then a combo with a knee. Neel fires back and lands a left but Garry circles. Garry opening up with kicks and knees now. He’s found the distance for his step-in knee and kicks and Neal is covering up more.

Neal steps in and lands a 1-2 and tries again just before the horn but comes up short.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Ian Machado Garry

Round 2: I have 0 confidence in that R1 score. It was so close. Statistically, Garry won it apparently.

Neal advancing aggressively early and Garry is on his bike but firing heavy counters now. Big hooks and knees. Missing most of them but Neal is forced to cover and reset. Neal gets inside and forces a clinch though and he’s got Garry along the fence as he chips in shots here. This has been his best area.

The crowd starts booing as not much is happening here and Garry breaks free. Garry now trapping the arm. He tries for another knee but this time Neal counters with a mean left hook that tags Garry. He eats it though and lands a body kick.

Garry just has the range better at this point. His kicks are sharp and he’s got good punches right behind them. But Neal lands a right hand and grabs the clinch. He’s got Garry against the fence and working short shots here.

Garry having more success fighting the grips though and gets off the fence but Neal holds on. They’re clinched in space and Neal lands an uppercut as they break but Garry lands a kick. Neal with a combo lands well and Garry starting to bleed from the mouth.

Garry circling and firing long punches and kicks but he’s also not moving as well. Neal cutting the cage but Garry hits him with a body kick, then a step knee. Neal steps in with a combo, lands one but eats a good counter left as Garry gets out.

Garry now working a jab too and Neal is cutting the cage less effectively. But he does land a left over the top and they clinch. They’re now talking in the clinch and break just before the horn.

I have NO idea how to score that round.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Neal, 19-19 overall.

Round 3: Neal’s corner is heated. They want him to be more active and to use combinations. Both are good notes.

Garry on his bike immediately and Neal is right in his face. He’s fired up and immediately gets into a clinch. Oh joy. No action and they break and Garry goes high with a head kick that’s blocked. Then a body kick lands but Neal lands two to the body in return.

Neal is walking Garry down with ease now but can’t hold him along the fence. Garry with a combination and another stepping knee. His best weapon. Neal lands a left. Neither man landing clean at this point. Defense is on point both ways.

Crowd is booing loudly as Garry lands a kick to the body. Neal punches in combination, gets Garry to the fence and clinches. Whoos can be heard in the crowd.

This clinch is certainly happening. Positional battle. No strikes. Crowd hates it. Garry breaks and lands a combination before Neal can push on him again. Neal lands a left shortly after.

Neal still advancing, Garry moving away. Monster knee from Garry lands but Neal eats it. That was clean up the middle. Neal is tough. And he eats a big body kick as well. Garry separating himself as Neal’s volume has diminished this round.

Another knee and a left from Garry. Neal now reacting to it. He’s eaten enough of them to be wary I guess. Neal falling behind. He’s pressing but no offense. And Garry lands a step in elbow. And then a jab.

60 seconds left and Neal starts throwing. He lands a few. Garry on his back. Neal swings hard and misses and they’re clinching. And they’re still here. Garry lands an elbow on the break and then that’s the end of it. That’s was less fun than we thought it would be.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9 Garry, 29-28 Ian Machado Garry overall.

Ian Machado Garry def. Geoff Neal via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27).