PFL vs. Bellator pay-per-view price revealed

The pay-per-view price for PFL vs. Bellator has been revealed.
According to PFL broadcast partner ESPN+, the Feb. 24 event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, costs $49.99 to access the six-fight main card, which pits several PFL champions against Bellator champions in the first super fight event since the former promotion acquired the latter.
The $49.99 price tag mirrors the cost of the 2022 and 2023 PFL Championships, which crowned winners of $1 million tournaments across six weight divisions. The PFL vs. Bellator will also air on subscription streamer DAZN.
The PFL vs. Bellator fight card recently took a hit when PFL featherweight champ Jesus Pinedo withdrew from the event, prompting his scheduled opponent, Bellator featherweight champ Patricio Pitbull, to also bow out from the fight card.
Here is the full fight card for PFL vs. Bellator:
Main Card (ESPN+ and DAZN at 3 p.m. ET)
Impa Kasanganay vs. Johnny Eblen
Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Jason Jackson
Bruno Cappelozza vs. Vadim Nemkov
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 12 p.m. ET)
Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Chris Morris
Claressa Shields vs. Kelsey DeSantis
Abdullah Al-Qahtani vs. Edukondal Rao
