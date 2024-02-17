UFC 298 start time, TV schedule for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria

The UFC 298 start time and TV schedule for the Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria event at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., on Saturday night is below.
The fight card is broken into three different parts and airs on multiple mediums. This post helps explain which fights are airing where and at which times.
The event kicks off with a three-fight early preliminary card at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass, headlined by a welterweight bout between Josh Quinlan and Danny Barlow.
Andrea Lee vs. Miranda Maverick
The event then moves to a four-fight preliminary card at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+, headlined by a strawweight bout between Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Lemos.
Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Lemos
Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Junior Tafa
Rinya Nakamura vs. Carlos Vera
Zhang Mingyang vs. Brendson Ribeiro
The ESPN+ pay-per-view begins at 10 p.m. ET and is headlined by a featherweight title fight between UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski and undefeated challenger Ilia Topuria. Volkanovski seeks the sixth defense of his featherweight title while Topuria hopes to back up his extensive trash talk and kick off a new era for the UFC’s 145-pound division.
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria
Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa
Ian Machado Garry vs. Geoff Neal
Henry Cejudo vs. Merab Dvalishvili
