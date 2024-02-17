 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 298 Results: Volkanovski vs. Topuria

By Bryan Tucker
UFC 298 Ceremonial Weigh-in
Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria collide in the main event of UFC 298 on Saturday night.
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

MMA Fighting has UFC 298 results for the Volkanovski vs. Topuria fight card, live blogs of the entire main card, and more from the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., on Saturday night.

In the main event, UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will put his title on the line against undefeated challenger Ilia Topuria.

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will square off against Paulo Costa in the co-main event.

Check out UFC 298 results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria

Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa

Ian Machado Garry vs. Geoff Neal

Henry Cejudo vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Anthony Hernandez vs. Roman Kopylov

Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Lemos

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Junior Tafa

Rinya Nakamura vs. Carlos Vera

Zhang Mingyang vs. Brendson Ribeiro

Early Prelims (ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET)

Josh Quinlan vs. Danny Barlow

Oban Elliott vs. Val Woodburn

Andrea Lee vs. Miranda Maverick

