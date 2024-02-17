UFC 298 Results: Volkanovski vs. Topuria

MMA Fighting has UFC 298 results for the Volkanovski vs. Topuria fight card, live blogs of the entire main card, and more from the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., on Saturday night.
In the main event, UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will put his title on the line against undefeated challenger Ilia Topuria.
Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will square off against Paulo Costa in the co-main event.
Check out UFC 298 results below.
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria
Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa
Ian Machado Garry vs. Geoff Neal
Henry Cejudo vs. Merab Dvalishvili
Anthony Hernandez vs. Roman Kopylov
Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)
Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Lemos
Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Junior Tafa
Rinya Nakamura vs. Carlos Vera
Zhang Mingyang vs. Brendson Ribeiro
Early Prelims (ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET)
