UFC 298 Results: Volkanovski vs. Topuria

MMA Fighting has UFC 298 results for the Volkanovski vs. Topuria fight card, live blogs of the entire main card, and more from the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., on Saturday night.

In the main event, UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will put his title on the line against undefeated challenger Ilia Topuria.

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will square off against Paulo Costa in the co-main event.

Check out UFC 298 results below.

Related Get Latest UFC Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria

Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa

Ian Machado Garry vs. Geoff Neal

Henry Cejudo vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Anthony Hernandez vs. Roman Kopylov

Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Lemos

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Junior Tafa

Rinya Nakamura vs. Carlos Vera

Zhang Mingyang vs. Brendson Ribeiro

Early Prelims (ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET)

Josh Quinlan vs. Danny Barlow

Oban Elliott vs. Val Woodburn

Andrea Lee vs. Miranda Maverick