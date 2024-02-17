UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria live stream watch party

MMA Fighting has a live stream watch party for Saturday’s UFC 298 event, which takes place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. In the main event, Alexander Volkanovski will defend his featherweight title against the undefeated Ilia Topuria.

Join MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Conner Burks, and other special guests to watch along with UFC 298 as the main card happens.

In the co-main event, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will face one-time title challenger Paulo Costa, who returns to the octagon for the first time since August 2020.

UFC 298 also features a welterweight matchup between surging contender Ian Machado Garry and Geoff Neal, and a bantamweight tilt between Merab Dvalishvili and former two-division champion Henry Cejudo.

The UFC 298 main card opens up with a battle between exciting 185-pounders Anthony Hernandez and Roman Kopylov.

Watch MMA Fighting’s UFC 298 Watch Party at 9:45 p.m. ET / 6:45 p.m. PT.