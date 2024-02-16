 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Heck of a Morning: Reaction to UFC 298 press conference, final countdown to Volkanovski vs. Topuria

By Mike Heck
UFC 298 is coming fast with a card that is flying completely under the radar, event with a spectacular main event for the UFC featherweight title between Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria.

Join MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck for a special pre pay-per-view edition of Heck of a Morning, as he answers all of your UFC 298 questions, reacts to Thursday’s press confernce, along with getting your thoughts about the stakes of some of the other big fights on Saturday’s pay-per-view card. Additionally, viewer questions include what the main event for UFC 300 will be, the fighter who has the most to gain and lose on Saturday, Paulo Costa’s chances against Robert Whittaker, Topuria’s potential star power, and much more.

