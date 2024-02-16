UFC 298 preview show: Will Ilia Topuria end the Alexander Volkanovski era?

Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria battle it out in the UFC featherweight championship main event of Saturday’s UFC 298 fight card in Anaheim, and the stakes are incredibly high. With so many burning questions surrounding the high-level matchup, will Volkanovski continue his incredible run at 145, or will Topuria begin a new era?

Ahead of the pay-per-view event, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaun Al-Shatti, and José Youngs preview UFC 298, the headliner between Volkanovski and Topuria, discuss the burning questions, what’s on the line for both fighters, and predictions for the bout. Additionally, they’ll talk the co-main event between Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa, Ian Machado Garry’s toughest test to date against Geoff Neal, Henry Cejudo putting his career on the line against Merab Dvalishvili, plus answer your questions.

Catch the UFC 298 preview show above.