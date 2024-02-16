UFC 298 weigh-in video

At the UFC 298 official weigh-ins, all 24 fighters on Saturday’s fight card will step on the scale early Friday morning in Anaheim, Calif. Watch a live stream of the official weigh-ins above.

In the main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and challenger Ilia Topuria can weigh no more than 145 pounds, the maximum allowed for their featherweight title fight.

In the co-main event, Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa are limited to 186 pounds for their non-title middleweight fight.

The UFC 298 official weigh-ins will start at 12 p.m. ET. The UFC 298 ceremonial weigh-ins are at 8 p.m. ET.

Check out UFC 298 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria

Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa

Ian Machado Garry vs. Geoff Neal

Henry Cejudo vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Anthony Hernandez vs. Roman Kopylov

Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN2/ESPN+)

Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Lemos

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Justin Tafa

Rinya Nakamura vs. Carlos Vera

Zhang Mingyang vs. Brendson Ribeiro

Early Prelims (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+)

Josh Quinlan vs. Danny Barlow

Oban Elliott vs. Val Woodburn

Andrea Lee vs. Miranda Maverick