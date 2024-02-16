UFC 298 weigh-in video

At the UFC 298 official weigh-ins, all 24 fighters on Saturday’s fight card will step on the scale early Friday morning in Anaheim, Calif. Watch a live stream of the official weigh-ins above.
In the main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and challenger Ilia Topuria can weigh no more than 145 pounds, the maximum allowed for their featherweight title fight.
In the co-main event, Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa are limited to 186 pounds for their non-title middleweight fight.
The UFC 298 official weigh-ins will start at 12 p.m. ET. The UFC 298 ceremonial weigh-ins are at 8 p.m. ET.
Check out UFC 298 weigh-in results below.
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET)
Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria
Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa
Ian Machado Garry vs. Geoff Neal
Henry Cejudo vs. Merab Dvalishvili
Anthony Hernandez vs. Roman Kopylov
Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN2/ESPN+)
Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Lemos
Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Justin Tafa
Rinya Nakamura vs. Carlos Vera
Zhang Mingyang vs. Brendson Ribeiro
Early Prelims (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+)
