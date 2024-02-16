Morning Report: Donn Davis ‘100 percent’ confident ‘Bo Jackson of combat sports’ Francis Ngannou fights several times in PFL

Francis Ngannou is one of the hottest commodities in combat sports.

This upcoming May, it will have been one full year since the former UFC heavyweight champion signed with PFL in a surprise groundbreaking move. Ngannou’s deal includes a role as an equity owner as well as a fighter with the ability to compete freely in boxing matches. Ngannou has already done the latter but is yet to make his Smart Cage debut.

Although he lost his pro boxing debut to Tyson Fury via a split decision this past October, Ngannou outperformed all expectations and was a winner in the grand scheme of things. So much so that he’s already lined up his second match as he’ll battle Anthony Joshua next month on March 8 in Riyadh, Saudia Arabia. The more success “The Predator” finds in boxing, the more it's made the MMA community assume he’ll never come back. PFL Founder Donn Davis remains unworried, however.

“I’m 100 percent confident that Francis fights MMA for PFL — not just once, but several times,” Davis told The Independent. “I’m confident that Francis will be our long-term business partner. I believe that he will ultimately prove himself to be the greatest athlete in combat sports — the Bo Jackson, if you will, of combat sports.

“I think Francis has an appetite to be a champion in boxing and to remain a champion in MMA. That’s so audacious that only someone of Francis’s character can set that goal, so I think you will see him continue to do both and continue to be successful at both.”

Ngannou’s last MMA fight saw him successfully defend his UFC title by unanimous decision against Ciryl Gane in January 2022. It was his first and only defense before parting ways with the promotion and one that led to an extended absence due to damages to several knee ligaments that required surgery.

Options in the PFL are undeniably limited for Ngannou at this stage and they were before he proved himself as a boxer. The promotion kicks off its 2024 campaign next weekend in Riyadh with a heavyweight champion vs. champion bout, though. It will be Bellator’s Ryan Bader vs. PFL’s Renan Ferreira, a battle of giants that Davis sees as more than enough to garner interest from Cameroon’s finest.

“I believe the winner of ‘La Problema’ and Bader will interest Francis Ngannou,” Davis said. “I think whoever comes out of this [victorious] has proven themselves to truly be the No. 1 contender in heavyweight MMA — not just in our organization.

“Bader has ruled the roost in Bellator for five years; ‘La Problema’ is the toughest, most athletic opponent in the world. I don’t know who’s gonna win that, but I think whoever wins that can lay claim to challenge Francis — and I’m interested to see if Francis accepts that.

“I think outside of Francis Ngannou and [UFC heavyweight champion] Jon Jones, these are the two best heavyweights in the world,” he continued. “People don’t think that, because of the UFC brand, but the rest of the heavyweights in the UFC are not particularly interesting. Stipe [Miocic] was, but he’s 41, he’s got one fight left. Then there’s nobody else on the rise there that’s any better or any more interesting than this match-up of ‘La Problema’ and Bader.”

FINAL THOUGHTS

Donn Davis and the PFL are undefeated in comparisons. Especially with heavyweights.

Happy Friday, everyone. Have a good weekend! See you Monday. Thanks for reading!

