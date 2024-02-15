UFC 300: Betting line opens for Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad to headline event

Care to place a wager on the winner of the UFC 300 main event sweepstakes?

Online oddsmaker Bovada just put up a line for the April 13 headliner that’s generated a frenzy of speculation as time ticks toward the banner event.

Right now, there’s just one fight you can put your money on, and that’s a welterweight title fight between champ Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad. The fight has been teased by Edwards, and Muhammad has said UFC CEO Dana White has given assurances that UFC 300 will host the five-rounder.

Yet with less than two months remaining, the UFC has yet to confirm its main event. Sentiment among many MMA observers and fans have taken that to mean Edwards vs. Muhammad is the promotion’s last resort and could easily be replaced by a fight with more buzz behind it.

Bovada set the line of Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad headlining UFC 300 at +165, and the fight not headlining at -220. That means a $100 bet for yes would net $165, while the same bet for no would net a $45 profit.

White said earlier this week that the announcement of the UFC 300 main event could take place at the post-fight press conference for UFC 298, which takes place on Saturday at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. But he stopped short of confirming the announcement.

UFC 298 headliner Alexander Volkanovski has volunteered to headline UFC 300 if successful over challenge Ilia Topuria.

Here is the current fight card for UFC 300:

