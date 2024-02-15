Watch Alexander Volkanovski confront belt-wearing Ilia Topuria at UFC 298 host hotel

Alexander Volkanovski caught Ilia Topuria jumping the gun.

On Saturday, Volkanovski and Topuria face off in the main event of UFC 298 with Volkanovski’s featherweight championship on the line, and earlier this week, the two men got a little preview of what’s in store during a tense but friendly backstage run-in.

A clip posted by UFC on social media shows Topuria taking the belt for a spin when Volkanovski walks by and chirps at his trash-talking challenger. The two featherweights exchange a few words, but it’s all in good fun as they prepare to do battle on Saturday.

“May as well make the most of it, eh?” Volkanovski said. “Fight week. Yeah, yeah, you may as well wear it now. Wear it now.”

“I’m going to take a couple pictures,” Topuria replied as he approached Volkanovski.

“Yeah, take pictures now because you won’t have it after,” Volkanovki responded.

The two then exchanged a few more words before Volkanovski proceeded on his way and Topuria returned to taking photos.

Volkanovski, 35, is seeking to become the oldest UFC champion under 170 pounds to defend his title when he meets the undefeated Topuria, 27, this Saturday at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.