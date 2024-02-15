Rose Namajunas to serve as executive producer on UFC-inspired film starring Lupita Nyong’o, Chloe Grace Moretz

Rose Namajunas will cross into Hollywood as an executive producer and consultant on a new film called Strawweight, which is set in the world of the UFC.

The new project stars Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o and Chloe Grace Moretz as a pair of UFC fighters facing struggles as they set out on a collision course for an eventual octagon showdown. Nyong’o, who took home the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in 12 Years a Slave, plays a former UFC champion “who is determined to reclaim her title by reinventing herself.”

Meanwhile, Moretz, who starred in past films such as Kick-Ass and Let Me In, portrays a plays a young fighter whose life is forever changed when she discovers a passion for MMA. Both fighters are seeking respect, “but only one can come out on top.”

Variety first reported the news about the upcoming film.

Newcomer James M. Johnston serves as a first-time director on the project after previously working as a longtime collaborator with David Lowery, who directed films such as The Green Knight and The Old Man and The Gun. Lars Knudsen serves as producer after previously working on films such as Hereditary and The Northman.

The new film gives Namajunas the chance to serve as an executive producer and fight consultant on the project as she helps Nyong’o and Moretz make the MMA action look as authentic as possible. This will be her first real foray into the film industry after just recently leading the way in a documentary focused on her career called Thug Rose.

Strawweight is the latest project to draw interest from A-list actors like Nyong’o and Moretz after Oscar winner Hally Berry championed her own project for Netflix called Bruised, which also featured a prominent role for former UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko.

There’s also a new upcoming film called The Smashing Machine, produced by indie darling studio A24 with Uncut Gems director Benny Safdie leading the project, which stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as former UFC and PRIDE star Mark Kerr.