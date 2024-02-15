Heck of a Morning: What’s next for Alexander Volkanovski if he beats Ilia Topuria at UFC 298?

Alexander Volkanovski will look to pick up his sixth successful defense of his featherweight title against the undefeated Ilia Topuria in the main event of Saturday’s UFC 298 card in Anaheim, Calif. Should “The Great” live up to his moniker once again, will he stick around at 145 pounds to add to his impressive number of title defenses, or could he make a permanent move up to 155?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses the stakes of this weekend’s main event, Volkanovski’s future with a win, and the impact on Topuria if he does suffer his first loss. Additionally, listener topics include the new main event for UFC Atlantic City between Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot, the UFC 300 main event still being up in the air, the UFC at the APEX moving forward, if Paulo Costa would earn a title shot if he defeats Robert Whittaker on Saturday, Henry Cejudo putting his career on the line against Merab Dvalishvili, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.