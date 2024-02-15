Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot promoted to UFC Atlantic City main event

A high stakes flyweight bout will now headline the UFC’s return to Atlantic City.

The promotion announced on Thursday that the scheduled matchup between Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot has been promoted to the main event of UFC Atlantic City, which takes place March 30 at Boardwalk Hall.

UFC CEO Dana White originally announced that a welterweight contest between Sean Brady and Vicente Luque would be the main event, but the bout never fully materialized due to Brady dealing with an injury.

Blanchfield enters her second UFC headliner on an impressive nine-fight win streak, including a 6-0 start to her octagon run. “Cold Blooded” went 2-0 in 2023, including a main event finish of former world champ Jessica Andrade at UFC Vegas 69, along with a decision win over one-time title challenger Taila Santos at UFC Singapore this past August.

Fiorot hasn’t lost a fight since her pro debut in 2018, and is also 6-0 in the UFC. “The Beast” enters her first UFC main event coming off of her highest profile win to date against former champ Rose Namajunas at UFC Paris in September.