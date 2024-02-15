The UFC 298 press conference video will feature many of the top stars for the UFC’s second pay-per-view of 2024 on Thursday evening.

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, featherweight challenger Ilia Topuria, former middleweight champ Robert Whittaker, middleweight standout Paulo Costa, welterweight standouts Ian Machado Garry and Geoff Neal, former bantamweight champ Henry Cejudo and contender Merab Dvalishvili are a few of those slated to appear at the UFC 298 press conference.

The UFC 298 press conference is slated to begin at 8 p.m. ET.