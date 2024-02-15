Between the Links: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria, UFC 298, still waiting on UFC 300 main event

The amount of questions surrounding the UFC featherweight championship main event of UFC 298 between Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria are astounding — not just heading into the fight, but the roads both fighters will take based on the result. Can Volkanovski continue his 145-pound dominance, or will the incredibly confident Topuria be put on the rocket ship to superstardom?

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel will preview Saturday’s main event, the stakes involved for both Volkanovski and Topuria, and where the champion goes, win or lose. Additionally, topics include the rest of the UFC 298 storylines, UFC 300 still not having a main event and potentially will be announced at the post-fight press conference on Saturday, along with a special fan Q&A final round.

Host Mike Heck moderates the matchup between MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew and Eric “New York Ric” Jackman.

Watch the show live at 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT in the video above.

If you missed the show live, you can still watch above, or listen to the podcast version.