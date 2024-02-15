Morning Report: Brian Ortega plans to ‘ruin every contender’ if Ilia Topuria becomes champion at UFC 298

Brian Ortega is ready to cause some chaos within the 145-pound ranks.

It's been a tough couple of years for Ortega since his rise through the featherweight division as an undefeated 14-0 superstar. The 32-year-old submission wizard has gone 1-3 in his four fights that have followed his first title shot against Max Holloway in December 2018.

Ortega last fought in July 2022 when he suffered a shoulder injury in round one of his UFC Long Island main event vs. Yair Rodriguez. Therefore, the result was a TKO loss on "T-City's" record and he will seek redemption in a rematch at UFC Mexico City next weekend. This Saturday, however, the division's crown is on the line between champion Alexander Volkanovski and challenger Ilia Topuria. The latter has already said he won't be giving any past title challengers like Ortega a future title shot as long as he holds gold.

“You have to win the belt for that to happen. That was my first thought,” Ortega told CBS Sports when he heard Topuria's comments. “Let’s say you do win and you’re not going to give us a shot, then I’m going to make sure to ruin every contender. Simple as that. One, you have to win it. Two, I’m going to take all the contenders away from you. If you don’t want to fight us then I’m going to take all your people.”

The first Rodriguez fight is the only non-title fight he's lost and it was under uniquely unfortunate circumstances, so Ortega has proven to be capable of his goal when active. Losses to all-time greats Max Holloway and Volkanovski are nothing to be ashamed of.

In Ortega's Holloway title tilt, it was a similar position to Topuria who is also 14-0 ahead of his first title fight. There are still plenty of questions out on the European finisher, Ortega has his own, but comparing the situations, he leans towards the defending champion.

“There’s always the question of, ‘Is he ready or is he not?’ Skillfully he’s looked good against the people he’s faced,” Ortega said. “He’s technically sound. He’s the full package when it comes to striking, wrestling, jiu-jitsu. You can’t look at him and say he has one full weakness that’s exploitable. But I do believe that guys such as 'Volk' have a different type of level of chess.

“That’s why these fights are amazing to watch. You have someone confident, someone who is ready as if he’s already the champ and defended it three times. And then you have the guy who has been at the top of the mountain and is kicking everyone down. It’s a good fight. A lot of questions will be answered after this weekend but it’s hard to go against ‘Volk.’”

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Nice.

Henry Cejudo living up to his moniker pic.twitter.com/PVS6XGGann — Oscar Willis (@oscarswillis) February 14, 2024

Love in the air.

Happy #ValentinesDay! Did you know @TeciaTorres and @RockyPMMA met fighting for us and now are married with a family together? We LOVE their story! #Valentines pic.twitter.com/OuMgBJ5vgS — Invicta FC (@InvictaFights) February 14, 2024

Cruz-Love

Variety is the spice of life.

Cali in February.

GSP <3

Happy Valentine’s Day to all lovers! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/39I8ecwYPk — Georges St-Pierre (@GeorgesStPierre) February 15, 2024

Media day.

Another successful media day - completed ✅



The countdown to #UFC298 continues ‼️ pic.twitter.com/Wl9prBwZId — UFC (@ufc) February 15, 2024

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

James Llontop (14-2) vs. Gabe Green (11-5); UFC Fight Night, April 27

