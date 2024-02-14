No Bets Barred: Is Ilia Topuria the man to finally dethrone Alexander Volkanovski?

After a lackluster UFC Vegas 86 card, MMA’s leading promotion returns with arguably the first good fight card of the year. UFC 298 is headlined by a featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria and a host of other marquee matchups, and the No Bets Barred boys are back with a full breakdown of all the fights.

Conner Burks and Jed Meshew kick things off with a brief recap of last weekend’s card and lamentations about the tough start to 2024 both men had had. Then it’s on to UFC 298, with a deep dive into all the fights on the main card, and breakdowns of the rest of the action as well.

Has age finally caught up to Alexander Volkanovski? Is Ilia Topuria the next big superstar? What’s at stake between Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa? Is Ian Machado Garry actually “The Future”? And what about Merab Dvalishvili vs. Henry Cejudo? All this and more are discussed on this week’s episode.

Tune in for episode 78 of No Bets Barred.

New episodes of the No Bets Barred podcast drop every Wednesday and are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever else you find your favorite podcasts. The latest episode can be heard below.