Watch Dana White walk off Howie Mandel show: ‘I am so f****** tired of doing podcasts’

Dana White might not be available for any podcast bookings anytime soon.

The UFC CEO shocked host Howie Mandel on the popular television personality’s podcast, abruptly walking out of the show before the interview had even started.

Watch a clip of White’s sudden exit below.

The podcast started innocuously with the longtime America’s Got Talent judge praising White’s business acumen and thanking him for being on the show.

“Dana White, you are an amazing guy,” Mandel said. “I can’t thank you enough for being here. ... You are not only an amazing businessman, you are an inspiration, you are a philosopher, the way you do business, the way you conduct your business and your friendships and media, I’m jealous. I can’t thank you enough for being here.”

White thanked Mandel for the compliments before saying he was “f****** tired of doing podcasts,” removing his headset, and walking out.

“Thank you all for the kind words, I appreciate it,” White said. “I am so f****** tired of doing podcasts, I’m literally done with them. I’m not doing anymore podcasts.”

Mandel was then shown looking flabbergasted at White’s sudden departure. White did not appear to be particularly agitated by the situation, nor did he give any specific reason as to why it was Mandel’s show that he chose to leave. It’s also unclear if this was possibly a pre-planned bit.

Afterwards, Mandel proceeded to conduct a full interview with comedian Ginger Billy, who was also a guest on the show. No further comment was made regarding the situation and neither Mandel nor White have addressed the situation on social media.