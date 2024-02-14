Invicta, LFA vet Ashley Nichols dead at 37

Invicta FC and LFA strawweight vet Ashley Nichols died Monday night. She was 37.

Nichols’ former coach, Jeff Harrison, wrote a tribute to Nichols on Instagram confirming her death. Nick Castiglia, her former LFA matchmaker, confirmed Nichols’ death to MMA Fighting; the cause of death could not be determined at the time of this writing.

“She wanted to be the best,” Harrison wrote. “Demons haunted her, but she wanted to be the best. My condolences to my friends that were her family, and to all the people out there that loved her.”

Nichols earned a record of 7-4 as an MMA pro and won her last three professional fights. She faced UFC vets Randa Markos, Mallory Martin and Jaqueline Amorim in addition to training with other UFC vets such as Angela Hill, who was among several to pay tribute to her after news of her death spread.

“I was heartbroken when I heard the news, I hope she’s at peace and sending nothing but love to her family friends and team,” Hill wrote on Instagram.

“Ashley, my native sister, I am so so so sorry,” wrote former Bellator champ Ilima-Lei Macfarlane. “Although we only spent a short time together, your presence was so impactful on my life—so much so that I think of you every moon. I wish I had checked in with you more.”

Nichols’ former promoter, Invicta FC, also released a statement expressing condolences for her family.