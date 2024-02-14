The MMA Hour with Jack Hermansson, Demetrious Johnson, Eric Albarracin, Oban Elliott, and Bill Haney

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On The Nose.

1:30 p.m.: UFC Vegas 86 winner Jack Hermansson reflects on his upset of Joe Pyfer.

2 p.m.: Longtime MMA coach Eric Albarracin talks about UFC 298 and his work with Henry Cejudo.

2:30 p.m.: UFC welterweight Oban Elliott previews his UFC 298 meeting with Val Woodburn.

3 p.m.: Bill Haney, father of boxing champ Devin Haney, talks about his son’s upcoming fight with Ryan Garcia.

330 p.m.: More On the Nose.

4 p.m.: MMA GOAT Demetrious Johnson returns to the show to talk all things MMA.

4:30 p.m.: The Parlay Boys return for best UFC 298 bets.

