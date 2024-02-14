 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Jack Hermansson, Demetrious Johnson, Eric Albarracin, Oban Elliott, and Bill Haney

By Ariel Helwani
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On The Nose.

1:30 p.m.: UFC Vegas 86 winner Jack Hermansson reflects on his upset of Joe Pyfer.

2 p.m.: Longtime MMA coach Eric Albarracin talks about UFC 298 and his work with Henry Cejudo.

2:30 p.m.: UFC welterweight Oban Elliott previews his UFC 298 meeting with Val Woodburn.

3 p.m.: Bill Haney, father of boxing champ Devin Haney, talks about his son’s upcoming fight with Ryan Garcia.

330 p.m.: More On the Nose.

4 p.m.: MMA GOAT Demetrious Johnson returns to the show to talk all things MMA.

4:30 p.m.: The Parlay Boys return for best UFC 298 bets.

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.

